CO2 13.8 % O2 2.3 % HC 12 ppm Lambda 1.116 CO no values as they do not test CO

Tiny bubbles around the joints of my mufflers

Video

Video Huge bubbles again in the center of the exhaust header collector (where all pipes get together)

Video

I still have issues passing the emission test. ( Previous thread I had a leak in the header of the passenger side. I replaced it with an aftermarket no-name one (was a gift) but this one did not really fit as I could not get it sealed at the ball joint to the h-pipe (original). I swapped the header back to the original one with new gaskets and tested the exhaust for leaks while the engine was running. The pressure did build up and I only heard some slight hissing from somewhere around the mufflers.I also installed new O2 sensors, a new fuel filter, new NGK spark plugs with .54 gap, and a new MAP sensor - just in case...Air filter, spark plug wires, fuel pump, throttle body + spacer (70mm), air intake manifold gasket, water pump, thermostat (195°), and water hoses had been replaced about 1-2 months ago - only went about 50 miles so far with that setup.Error codes: only 11.TPS: .96VSo I went back to get the emissions tested.Current values @ idle (timing: 6 degrees):The engineer said it can only be a leak in the exhaust system or intake system.Before I went to the test I smoke-tested and pressure-tested the intake system (Throttle body was sealed with a rubber glove while doing the tests).Smoke: nothing visible.Pressure (about 20psi): hissing noise from the dipstick. I sprayed soapy water on it and bubbles did build-up at the handle of the dipstick (I assume that is ok?).This morning I tested the exhaust system again with compressed air:See the results in the attached video.So I guess I will have to spend the extra dollars on a new set of headers...I have a stock engine so far but I might want to modify a bit in the future - not going too crazy.I was reading that unequal length headers are the way to go if the mods are not that much.I also would like to keep my shorty setupThe engine itself is optically "clean" so a set of shiny headers would be a nice upgrade, but I would also be ok with the stock headers.What would be your recommendations?