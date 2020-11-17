grayvixen93
Member
-
- Oct 15, 2020
-
- 14
-
- 8
-
- 13
-
- 45
I still have issues passing the emission test. (Previous thread)
I had a leak in the header of the passenger side. I replaced it with an aftermarket no-name one (was a gift) but this one did not really fit as I could not get it sealed at the ball joint to the h-pipe (original). I swapped the header back to the original one with new gaskets and tested the exhaust for leaks while the engine was running. The pressure did build up and I only heard some slight hissing from somewhere around the mufflers.
I also installed new O2 sensors, a new fuel filter, new NGK spark plugs with .54 gap, and a new MAP sensor - just in case...
Air filter, spark plug wires, fuel pump, throttle body + spacer (70mm), air intake manifold gasket, water pump, thermostat (195°), and water hoses had been replaced about 1-2 months ago - only went about 50 miles so far with that setup.
Error codes: only 11.
TPS: .96V
So I went back to get the emissions tested.
Current values @ idle (timing: 6 degrees):
The engineer said it can only be a leak in the exhaust system or intake system.
Before I went to the test I smoke-tested and pressure-tested the intake system (Throttle body was sealed with a rubber glove while doing the tests).
Smoke: nothing visible.
Pressure (about 20psi): hissing noise from the dipstick. I sprayed soapy water on it and bubbles did build-up at the handle of the dipstick (I assume that is ok?).
This morning I tested the exhaust system again with compressed air:
So I guess I will have to spend the extra dollars on a new set of headers...
I have a stock engine so far but I might want to modify a bit in the future - not going too crazy.
I was reading that unequal length headers are the way to go if the mods are not that much.
I also would like to keep my shorty setup
The engine itself is optically "clean" so a set of shiny headers would be a nice upgrade, but I would also be ok with the stock headers.
What would be your recommendations?
I had a leak in the header of the passenger side. I replaced it with an aftermarket no-name one (was a gift) but this one did not really fit as I could not get it sealed at the ball joint to the h-pipe (original). I swapped the header back to the original one with new gaskets and tested the exhaust for leaks while the engine was running. The pressure did build up and I only heard some slight hissing from somewhere around the mufflers.
I also installed new O2 sensors, a new fuel filter, new NGK spark plugs with .54 gap, and a new MAP sensor - just in case...
Air filter, spark plug wires, fuel pump, throttle body + spacer (70mm), air intake manifold gasket, water pump, thermostat (195°), and water hoses had been replaced about 1-2 months ago - only went about 50 miles so far with that setup.
Error codes: only 11.
TPS: .96V
So I went back to get the emissions tested.
Current values @ idle (timing: 6 degrees):
|CO2
|13.8 %
|O2
|2.3 %
|HC
|12 ppm
|Lambda
|1.116
|CO
|no values as they do not test CO
The engineer said it can only be a leak in the exhaust system or intake system.
Before I went to the test I smoke-tested and pressure-tested the intake system (Throttle body was sealed with a rubber glove while doing the tests).
Smoke: nothing visible.
Pressure (about 20psi): hissing noise from the dipstick. I sprayed soapy water on it and bubbles did build-up at the handle of the dipstick (I assume that is ok?).
This morning I tested the exhaust system again with compressed air:
- Tiny bubbles around the joints of my mufflers
Video
- Huge bubbles again in the center of the exhaust header collector (where all pipes get together)
Video
So I guess I will have to spend the extra dollars on a new set of headers...
I have a stock engine so far but I might want to modify a bit in the future - not going too crazy.
I was reading that unequal length headers are the way to go if the mods are not that much.
I also would like to keep my shorty setup
The engine itself is optically "clean" so a set of shiny headers would be a nice upgrade, but I would also be ok with the stock headers.
What would be your recommendations?