Header Problems... GT40Ps

I need some headers advice. I have a 1968 302/C-4 Coupe with factory P/S, A/C, and P/D/B. I just bought a GT40P 5.0 (2000), and a 4R70W (2001) to put into it. I'm gathering parts right now for the install, and I'm having problems finding headers that will give the spark plug clearance that is needed. Does anyone know where I should be looking. I just got off the phone with BBK and the rep said that they don't have them. I try calling Mac Performance… no answer. Also if anyone has a set that they might want to sell, I might be interested.