Headers for a 289

D

Danmarquis03

New Member
Feb 22, 2020
2
0
1
23
Maryland
Hello! I got a standard H pipe 2” exhaust system on my 67 mustang (289v8). I was wondering what would be the best headers to buy with the car for less
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D 1967 mustang 289 V8 headers 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Ian Ranchero Will these headers fit Gt40p heads 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
B 65 Mustang 289 Shorty Headers 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Colorado66 For Sale Tri-y Ceramic-coated Headers For 1965-'70 260/289/302 V8 Exhaust 0
G Looking For 65 Mustang 289 Complete Exhaust(headers Also) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
1967 mustang 289 V8 headers
Will these headers fit Gt40p heads
65 Mustang 289 Shorty Headers
For Sale Tri-y Ceramic-coated Headers For 1965-'70 260/289/302 V8
Looking For 65 Mustang 289 Complete Exhaust(headers Also)
Top Bottom