Headers vs. Manifolds

dz01

dz01

Member
Mar 31, 2005
249
7
19
Massachusetts
I recently picked up a 68 with 289 and 4-spd toploader. The car is in excellent condition, but there are a few things I plan to do one of which is the exhaust. It currently has OEM exhaust manifolds with an original exhaust system from a 67-69 Shelby (resonators and transverse muffler). The motor is more or less stock outside of a .40 over bore, slightly beefy cam and high compression heads.

I'm on the fence whether to buy a good set of ceramic tri-y headers or install hipo manifolds. I know if I use the hipo manifolds I will need to replace my clutch equalizer with one from a hipo. I've been told the hipo manifolds are pretty good and don't pump out as much heat.

I plan to do 2.25" exhaust with likely the Flow Master Deltas (not sure if the 40s or 50s yet) which seem a little more on the less obnoxious side. I have the regular Flow Master 40s on my fox and they are pretty loud.

Any thoughts on headers vs. manifolds? How about exhaust size and mufflers? I know all this really comes down to preference, I'd just rather only do this once.

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 Need Help on what I need - New to the game 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
gruvee87vertgt Fox Installing Headers, Intake Manifold And Valve Covers-anything Else I Should Get To While In There? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
M WTB/Trade Iso: '78 V8 Frame/motor Mounts, Manifolds/headers & Oil Pan Mustang II Parts 1
C Headers vs. manifolds Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
C Summit Offroad H-Pipe for Factory Manifolds or Shorty Headers Exhaust Parts 4
Similar threads
Need Help on what I need - New to the game
Fox Installing Headers, Intake Manifold And Valve Covers-anything Else I Should Get To While In There?
WTB/Trade Iso: '78 V8 Frame/motor Mounts, Manifolds/headers & Oil Pan
Headers vs. manifolds
Summit Offroad H-Pipe for Factory Manifolds or Shorty Headers
Top Bottom