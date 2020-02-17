I recently picked up a 68 with 289 and 4-spd toploader. The car is in excellent condition, but there are a few things I plan to do one of which is the exhaust. It currently has OEM exhaust manifolds with an original exhaust system from a 67-69 Shelby (resonators and transverse muffler). The motor is more or less stock outside of a .40 over bore, slightly beefy cam and high compression heads.



I'm on the fence whether to buy a good set of ceramic tri-y headers or install hipo manifolds. I know if I use the hipo manifolds I will need to replace my clutch equalizer with one from a hipo. I've been told the hipo manifolds are pretty good and don't pump out as much heat.



I plan to do 2.25" exhaust with likely the Flow Master Deltas (not sure if the 40s or 50s yet) which seem a little more on the less obnoxious side. I have the regular Flow Master 40s on my fox and they are pretty loud.



Any thoughts on headers vs. manifolds? How about exhaust size and mufflers? I know all this really comes down to preference, I'd just rather only do this once.



Thanks!