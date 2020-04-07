Headers with Trick Flow heads and T5 Hydraulic clutch?

D

Dans68

New Member
Mar 29, 2020
2
0
1
65
Ontario Canada
Hey Guys,

Been searching through the endless threads. Trying to come up with a definitive answer on which LT headers will fit my builder.

I have a 68 fastback with factory power steering. My 302 with trick flow heads and a bunch of goodies dyno'd at 410hp at the fly. I have a T5 trans and a SN95 bellhousing with Modern Driveline Hydraulic Clutch master/slave setup. The front end does have the shelby drop, and I still need to lower the rear too.

I think I've narrowed down my headers to two options based on fitting, price and availability. I'm in Ontario Canada.

Hooker 6901-1HKR

or

Hedman 88306 headers


I'm trying to determine any fitment issues. I've read that the hooker headers may require a bracket for the power steering cylinder. I've read that the hedman headers sometimes have bolt up issues.

Can anyone shed some more light on this?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


wicked93gs

wicked93gs

10 Year Member
Sep 30, 2006
695
49
38
Nashville TN
With hydraulic clutches it simply doesn't matter which headers you use...as long as the primaries aren't occupying the same space as the slave cylinder

slavecylinder.jpg


this is a typical slave cylinder install. I don't know of ANY headers that put their primary tubes in this area. Note the AN fitting on the bottom...you simply route the flex line(probably braided stainless) so it doesn't hit any primaries and you will be golden.

3550sell2.jpg


different slaves are likely to have different hydraulic port fittings...but they should all be fairly similar. Remember...even if the slave wasn't here, a cable would be...so if the headers fit a cable clutch they will CERTAINLY fit a hydraulic clutch.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Olivethefet
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ebowie 351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
93TRANSAM Expired Trick Flow 205 Cnc Heads, Comp Ultra Rockers, Kooks Headers Sbf Engine and Power Adder 3
JasinC19 "Trick" to diagnosing possible header exhaust leak? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
E FS: Trick Flow Stuff, Bassani Headers, etc Engine and Power Adder 3
M Headers and Trick Flow TW heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ?
Expired Trick Flow 205 Cnc Heads, Comp Ultra Rockers, Kooks Headers Sbf
"Trick" to diagnosing possible header exhaust leak?
FS: Trick Flow Stuff, Bassani Headers, etc
Headers and Trick Flow TW heads
Top Bottom