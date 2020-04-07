Headers with Trick Flow heads and T5 Hydraulic clutch?

Hey Guys,Been searching through the endless threads. Trying to come up with a definitive answer on which LT headers will fit my builder.I have a 68 fastback with factory power steering. My 302 with trick flow heads and a bunch of goodies dyno'd at 410hp at the fly. I have a T5 trans and a SN95 bellhousing with Modern Driveline Hydraulic Clutch master/slave setup. The front end does have the shelby drop, and I still need to lower the rear too.I think I've narrowed down my headers to two options based on fitting, price and availability. I'm in Ontario Canada.orI'm trying to determine any fitment issues. I've read that the hooker headers may require a bracket for the power steering cylinder. I've read that the hedman headers sometimes have bolt up issues.Can anyone shed some more light on this?