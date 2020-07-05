For Sale Headlamps, Turn signals etc

Boca Raton, FL
up for sale are miscellaneous parts that came off my 1966 Mustang after its last trip to the body shop:
  • Pair of front Headlights with wiring pigtail
  • Pair of turn signal assemblies
  • Radio Antenna
  • Door locks. For parts. The left one is missing the button
  • Asking $40 plus $10 UPS Ground shipping to anywhere in the lower 48
  • Located in Boca Raton, FL FF3C6174-B461-40C9-8840-7A2568170F5C.jpeg F8B71EB6-479E-4096-B68D-F0B395240FE8.jpeg 97A072D7-6F5A-4CF4-A1ED-4A85EA82C280.jpeg 5875610A-6D30-4E36-97FC-7938489EE46D.jpeg B895EFC0-8FD4-4E42-B2C4-0738FBFCD597.jpeg E1A56426-9A98-442F-A379-CD707F3FDF8C.jpeg 0E02E3A9-1704-4686-A11A-FE54FF974B81.jpeg 7628B5AF-5769-404F-A85D-538B2BDA0123.jpeg B4081F26-62F2-4BA9-8FD5-F8C2E9063AAA.jpeg 3E8A2AB6-5B62-4E61-8DDE-C11E41B846DF.jpeg
 

