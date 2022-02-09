Fox Headlight adjustment?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

5 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
356
150
63
So I'm debating on switching to some tinted headlights. Not sure I'll actually keep them on.

So after looking at my current ones I noothe passenger side headlight sits out further than inner blinker light. It seems the headlight is lined up with the side marker just fine. The drivers side isn't like this.

Is there any adjustment?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20220208_170349382.jpg
    IMG_20220208_170349382.jpg
    246.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20220208_170452491.jpg
    IMG_20220208_170452491.jpg
    446.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20220208_155117065.jpg
    IMG_20220208_155117065.jpg
    408.2 KB · Views: 0

