Headlight/cluster issue

Hey guys. So my girlfriend’s 91 GT has one headlight that always blows bulbs. Same one every time. Recently, her cluster light went out. We figured out today that if she presses in the headlight switch like 80% of the way, her cluster comes on, but not the headlight.She also has only one fog light, not sure if the other one blew or just died.I read that the dimmer switch is a common issue for the cluster, and that the 87-93 GTs have aty gauge wire compared to the LXs for the headlights and thats why they blow sometimes. Could anyone shed some light? Would rather not spend $90 for a dimmer switch for it to not be the issue, or buy another bulb for it to blow after a day or two.