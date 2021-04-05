Headlight/cluster issue

A

austin3749

Member
Nov 10, 2018
42
3
18
20
South Carolina
Hey guys. So my girlfriend’s 91 GT has one headlight that always blows bulbs. Same one every time. Recently, her cluster light went out. We figured out today that if she presses in the headlight switch like 80% of the way, her cluster comes on, but not the headlight.
She also has only one fog light, not sure if the other one blew or just died.

I read that the dimmer switch is a common issue for the cluster, and that the 87-93 GTs have a :poo:ty gauge wire compared to the LXs for the headlights and thats why they blow sometimes. Could anyone shed some light? Would rather not spend $90 for a dimmer switch for it to not be the issue, or buy another bulb for it to blow after a day or two.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Electrical Headlights
Replies
9
Views
319
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
C
Drivers side head light issue
Replies
2
Views
154
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
cwo25
C
Y
Dome light issue
Replies
0
Views
109
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Yfz450racer13
Y
Woody3882
Installation of an original ballast resistor style "Rally-Pac" on my 65
Replies
3
Views
234
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
S
92 GT Gauge Cluster questions..
Replies
6
Views
728
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom