The top of the driver’s side headlight door (eyebrow) on my 66 coupe droops at a harsher angle than I feel it should. The result is a triangle-shaped gap between the hood corner and the eyebrow. It’s as if the hood and eyebrow aren’t on the same “plane,” if that makes sense. Is there a way to manipulate or reshape the top of the headlight door so that it comes off the fender more gradually and matches the slope of the hood? Can it be bent up with some pressure without ruining it? Thanks!