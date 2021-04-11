Fox Headlight reminder for Fox Mustangs?

I want to make a headlight shut off reminder for my 91. In my 60’s era GM’s, I was able to get a piezo buzzer from Radio Shack, double side tape it to the side of the fuse block, and tuck the black and red leads under the ends of the right fuses. I think I upgraded the install with Scotch-locks, and it’s been years ago. It still works great. (The buzzer changes pitch with the dimmer, and it sounds like a Siamese cat I inherited.)
I do not see the same little buzzer, but there are a bunch of others on Amazon if I am out in my electrical parts cabinet.

So, before I reinvent it on the Mustang, has anyone done this? Can you tell me what wires to hook which lead up to and if I need an additional diode or something? The other chimes are almost not making any noise, (my ears ring louder than them), and that’s fine. But after driving with auto headlight in other cars, I have left the lights on too many times lately.
 

