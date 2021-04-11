Fox Headlight reminder for Mustangs?

I want to make a headlight shut off reminder for my 91. In my 60’s era GM’s, I was able to get a piezo buzzer from Radio Shack, double side tape it to the side of the fuse block, and tuck the black and red leads under the ends of the right fuses. I think I upgraded the install with Scotch-locks, and it’s been years ago. It still works great. (The buzzer changes pitch with the dimmer, and it sounds like a Siamese cat I inherited.)
I do not see the same little buzzer, but there are a bunch of others on Amazon if I am out in my electrical parts cabinet.

So, before I reinvent it on the Mustang, has anyone done this? Can you tell me what wires to hook which lead up to and if I need an additional diode or something? The other chimes are almost not making any noise, (my ears ring louder than them), and that’s fine. But after driving with auto headlight in other cars, I have left the lights on too many times lately.
 

You could probably do this with two relays. One normally open, and the other normally closed.

wire the normally closed one into an ignition/acc on wire. When it has power, the relay opens. When you turn car off, it closes

wire another relay into the parking light wire off the headlight switch. When this relays power, the contacts close. Now wire the two main power legs of the relays in series. Both relays need to be close to complete the circuit and send power to a 12v chime or whatever you want to tell you to turn the headlights off.

to use what you have, would need to see a wiring diagram of how it operates
 
Another Method: Single Normally closed/powered open relay.

Wire the relay between ignition power and ground. Ignition [on] opens the relay and holds it open.

When ignition power is [off] the relay closes completing a ground to the chime. Power the chime itself from headlight power. If there is no headlight power then no effect when the ground is made. If there's headlight power and no ignition, power is sent to the chime.

The current draw from the chime unit itself should be negligible.
 
The piezo buzzers take little current, and they only work one way. The little one I used worked like a diode, only flowing current one way.
I did not think about the normally closed relays, so thanks!

On the old GM’s (and I am trying to remember back 33 years or so), it seems I put the positive to a dash/gauge light and the Negative to a switched accessory wire. If they both had power no buzz. If the power was to the ground side, no buzz. If the power is to the light side and the accessory power was off, it grounded through the not powered devices and buzzed. I can do better now.

I could hide a relay or two and the buzzer when I install the radio or new console lid, so wires near there will be easier.
The lighter has a light bulb in it, right??? If that’s with the dash, parking and headlights, there’s one wire. If not, I suspect the factory radio had a dimmer wire my stereo is not using.
A switched accessory in the neighborhood is with the Radio.
 
nickyb said:
Couldn't you just wire up something to turn lights off when you turn the car off????
Click to expand...
If I put a S hook on a loop of string around my neck, and each time I get in, I hook the other end to a hole in the light switch paddle, I probably will not forget to shut the lights off many times. Being clotheslined would teach me quickly.

Or I could find the power wire to the light switch, and power it with a relay run by a switched accessory wire. I do not think I want to tear into the dash over there and modify that wire. But it would work.
 
I do like the string idea. I ran a 550 gpz( ninja) back in the 80's I used a string attached to a leather wrist band for a kill switch, in case I came off the bike.
 
Looking at low voltage relays, it looks like the 5 wire ones that function as normally open or normally closed are not only easier to get, but are cheaper than an only normally closed relay. The ones on Amazon are all rated at 30/40 amps (or more). Unless there is a reason not to use one I am not thinking of, they should not wear out or overheat.
 
The major supplies are here off of Amazon. I plan on making at least two. I miss a good, local Radio Shack.
87E207B3-5B8F-415A-AC65-0FAFF48CC2AB.jpeg
 
