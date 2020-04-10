Headlight Switch Electrical Question

8

89 fox 351

Member
Mar 8, 2020
7
1
13
39
Texas
Let me start by saying testing this would be much easier if the car wasn't in pieces. The dash and wiring harness are separated in my living room. I'm making my own wiring harness, with minimal wires for my custom street build.

Does anyone have a GT headlight switch that can do a test for me? Its an 89 GT. The last time I drove the car everything worked fine (that was 12 years ago) however I'm testing continuity on the headlight switch, and it seems that I'm getting continuity between one terminal that should be power, and one that should be ground. I'd guess the switch went bad sometime from sitting, but just want to make sure.

On the back of the switch, it is getting continuity between terminal labeled "G" and "I".

A more in depth look shows the following:
Terminal "G" as Circuit #19- Instrument Panel Lamps Feed
Terminal "I" as Circuit # 57- Ground Circuit

Resized_20200410_162845.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Lightswitch diagram/function Mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 12
9 1995 GT convertible Electrical gremlin 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Electrical Short? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
K Bizarre Electrical Issue With 97 3.8 V6 Marker Lights/headlights, Switch & Radio SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
FrankenStang88 Electrical Headlights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Lightswitch diagram/function Mustang II
1995 GT convertible Electrical gremlin
Electrical Short?
Bizarre Electrical Issue With 97 3.8 V6 Marker Lights/headlights, Switch & Radio
Electrical Headlights
Top Bottom