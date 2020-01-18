Headlights? - An Other Stuff that's [not] Headlights

F

firstride93lx

Member
Jan 18, 2020
35
5
18
29
Georgia
I just bought a 93 LX today (first mustang) and I am in dire need of a good supplier of quality replacement parts. If anyone has suggestions for a website or a brand name I should look into I would really appreciate it. I do want quality replacements at a fair price I would like to stay away from the cheap Chinese remakes if possible. I will be needing several different things over the course of completing this build but at the moment I am needing the following. Headlights, weather striping, "rocker covers"? (grey plastic trim inside the car above the rocker), sun roof "seal"?, 5 lug conversion, cobra R's (possibly a used set with tires), center console lid, wiper motor cover/hood cowling, and a few other odds and ends. If anyone has any idea where I can get a quality OEM used replacement for some of these items or point me to a supplier that sells quality aftermarket stuff that would be GREAT! I am not new to cars but this is my first mustang EVER so any information would be greatly appreciated! Thank you in advance for any advice/information that anyone has to offer! I am looking forward to my time here and building this fox body! Thanks again! P.S. I own a fully equipped shop in the middle Georgia area if I can assist anyone in that regard I have lifts and open bays all the time just let me know!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,064
8,246
224
Massachusetts
Headlights are all the same. Cheap Chinese junk. Really these days, you are better off restoring OEM parts or tracking down NOS parts.

Just go to Late Model Restoration and buy their basic headlight kit. Best you’ll get and they still condense on s rainy day.

NOS lights pop up on eBay but tough to find all 6 pieces. I have 5 out of 6 in boxes and have been searching two years for the final NOs in box light.

As forthe other items you seek, Daniel Carpenter Restoration makes a lot of it. Reproduction on Ford tooling
 
F

firstride93lx

Member
Jan 18, 2020
35
5
18
29
Georgia
Awesome! Thanks for the information! Can you not order direct from the website? It looks like they are wholesale only from what I am seeing (Daniel Carpenter DCMustang.com)?
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,614
1,044
174
55
Maryland
When deciding on headlights, there are many choices and many aftermarket designs with the "appearance" being the selling point. Most of these appearance oriented aftermarket designs to not cast light onto the roadway properly. If you expect the headlights to work properly so you can see good while driving at night, I strongly recommend you choose factory style fluted lens headlight assemblies.
 
F

firstride93lx

Member
Jan 18, 2020
35
5
18
29
Georgia
I will definitely keep that in mind I am torn between putting this car back original or modifying to my liking now. We got it in the shop, and up on the lift last night and the more I look at the car the better it is. I really hate to tear this one apart and modify it at all considering its condition.
 
F

firstride93lx

Member
Jan 18, 2020
35
5
18
29
Georgia
I am guessing a 5 lug conversion and sub frame connectors would not be a good idea. Those can be removed but is there anything in the mustang world that is considered a true upgrade that would not devalue the car?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,064
8,246
224
Massachusetts
firstride93lx said:
Awesome! Thanks for the information! Can you not order direct from the website? It looks like they are wholesale only from what I am seeing (Daniel Carpenter DCMustang.com)?
Click to expand...
They sell wholesale to the main mustang vendors.

LMR, American muscle, National parts Depot, etc all sell DCR parts
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,064
8,246
224
Massachusetts
firstride93lx said:
I am guessing a 5 lug conversion and sub frame connectors would not be a good idea. Those can be removed but is there anything in the mustang world that is considered a true upgrade that would not devalue the car?
Click to expand...
Unless it’s a 7 mile 1993 Cobra R, mod away.

Subbranes are considered essential by most. As for 5-lug conversion, it’s a desireAble mod by most, and there are multiple ways to do it. 5-lug conversion rotors can easily be undone, but a sn95 cobra swap can give you performance and make the car more desirable to those ok with modded clean cars
 
F

firstride93lx

Member
Jan 18, 2020
35
5
18
29
Georgia
Awesome information guys I really appreciate it! How does the mustang world feel about lowering cars? I in no way shape or form have any interest in "slamming the car on the ground or any such thing close to it however, all but one of the shocks are leaking and will need replacing. I was thinking of maybe dropping a inch or so just for a slightly better stance/look. How does this community view that aspect? Does anyone have any suggestions on a brand/kit that would give a quality option to accomplish this at a fair price? Thanks again!
 
F

firstride93lx

Member
Jan 18, 2020
35
5
18
29
Georgia
I am looking through the headlight options pretty much everywhere and all of them seem "meh" I don't know I just haven't seen any that look good to me. I have seen some pictures on this site of some that are obviously not original headlights that do look good. Which headlights are you guys running?
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,590
4,617
193
polk county florida
Look, acceptable mods are like a 'in the eye of the beholder' thing.
I would say as long as you don't install a six foot tall 'towel rack' wing on the back and 'euro' taillights you won't get too much flack around here.
Oh, I have stock type headlights.
 
F

firstride93lx

Member
Jan 18, 2020
35
5
18
29
Georgia
Does anyone know what the small square piece is called located in front of the front tires? It is approximately 8.5 inches wide by 9 inches tall the same color as the car and is located under the trim/molding line. It is located between where the front bumper cover stops and the front of the front tire. It is almost a square but it is tapered towards the bottom of the car slightly. I am not sure if all mustangs have these pieces but it has one on both sides of my 93 LX. I need to replace the one on the drivers side because it is cracked and part of it is missing.
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
409
141
53
55
Sarasota Florida
If I had to do it again I would get the three piece set. When I got mine , before I knew anything. Never even knew forums , and I took the easy ,and cheap one piece headlights . I like them but their not time period. Of coarse I threw away all the guts. My car would look much better three piece.KIMG0078.JPG
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,590
4,617
193
polk county florida
I think the technical name for them are spats, not sure but I call them lower fender trim.
There are also two sizes because in 91 ( I think) the pony wheel came out that is 16" so the wheel opening was changed.
87-90 then 91-93
 
Coast2CoaStang

Coast2CoaStang

Member
Aug 11, 2008
252
4
19
firstride93lx said:
Does anyone know what the small square piece is called located in front of the front tires? It is approximately 8.5 inches wide by 9 inches tall the same color as the car and is located under the trim/molding line. It is located between where the front bumper cover stops and the front of the front tire. It is almost a square but it is tapered towards the bottom of the car slightly. I am not sure if all mustangs have these pieces but it has one on both sides of my 93 LX. I need to replace the one on the drivers side because it is cracked and part of it is missing.
Click to expand...

www.americanmuscle.com

OPR Mustang Front Fender Extension - Left 102432 (91-93 LX)

FREE SHIPPING! Perfect For Restorations. Restore your classic LX Foxbody Mustang back to better than show room condition by replacing that old cracked or accide
www.americanmuscle.com www.americanmuscle.com
 
Blown88GT

Blown88GT

Founding Member
Nov 13, 1999
1,769
354
124
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
firstride93lx said:
Awesome information guys I really appreciate it! How does the mustang world feel about lowering cars? I in no way shape or form have any interest in "slamming the car on the ground or any such thing close to it however, all but one of the shocks are leaking and will need replacing. I was thinking of maybe dropping a inch or so just for a slightly better stance/look. How does this community view that aspect? Does anyone have any suggestions on a brand/kit that would give a quality option to accomplish this at a fair price? Thanks again!
Click to expand...
Anything you do to stiffen the unibody structure is worthwhile. See my sig for mods.
Progressive springs dropped about 1 inch. Small diameter wheel/tire dropped about 1/2 inch.
 
Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
835
414
83
53
Cuba, AL
My contribution to your project with help from lots of people. It will save you money from ordering stuff that doesn't work. Sounds like a good project for ya. There's pretty much nothing about a Fox that you can't learn about or get help with on this site. Post pics when ya can. We love em!
Welcome to Stangnet!

www.stangnet.com

Once and For All.....Door to Body Weather Stripping Shootout

Ok guys. Due to lots of reading over the last few years and the fact that I just installed new door to body weatherstripping, I'm going to do something to help all of us out I hope. Ever bought a brand new car and the doors don't close? Didn't think so. I bought my car new. I ordered it as a...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: JKWilson61
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M Headlights On When Car is Off/Parked and Raining - S550 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
Will L. How do I wire DRL headlights properly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T Headlights come on and then tail lights go off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Electrical Brake lights on with headlights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights
Headlights On When Car is Off/Parked and Raining - S550
How do I wire DRL headlights properly
Headlights come on and then tail lights go off
Electrical Brake lights on with headlights
Top Bottom