Hello everyone! Currently, I have reached a problem with my '66 Coupe build. In short, my brake lights won't turn on with the headlights on (Both pressing the brake and just normal running). Turn signals work with the headlights on just fine though. Brake lights and turn signals work with the headlights off, which is what brought me here for help. I also don't have any gauge lighting other than the signals and the highbeam on switch. (Headlights work obviously, just to help a bit more.)