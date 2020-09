Okay so I have a 89 lx and I just replaced the plug in that goes into the headlight switch because my tail lights would not work at all due to the plug in being burnt and melted so I wired it back up and plugged it in but my tail lights stay on the whole time then when I turn the headlights on the tail lights go right back off I need help figuring this out I'm 23 and know nothing about cars I posted a photo of my previous plug