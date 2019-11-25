Headlights On When Car is Off/Parked and Raining - S550

M

MechWolf18

Member
Nov 25, 2019
3
2
13
28
Maryland
Hello,

I have an interesting problem. When my 2017 Mustang GT is parked/off and it is raining outside, for some reason my headlights may or may not turn on. I have tried a couple things like placing the headlight switch in the "off" position rather than keeping it in the "automatic" position, but nevertheless, the lights will come on no matter the position. I've literally had the battery drain because of this issue. Does anyone else have this issue? My thought is either it is a bad headlight switch, wiring issue, or something with the auto-entry function is allowing the car to unlock itself during the rain, thus turning on the headlights. Any ideas?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 17P51GT

  • Sponsors(?)


17P51GT

17P51GT

Member
Aug 17, 2018
17
4
13
39
Los Angeles
MechWolf18 said:
Hello,

I have an interesting problem. When my 2017 Mustang GT is parked/off and it is raining outside, for some reason my headlights may or may not turn on. I have tried a couple things like placing the headlight switch in the "off" position rather than keeping it in the "automatic" position, but nevertheless, the lights will come on no matter the position. I've literally had the battery drain because of this issue. Does anyone else have this issue? My thought is either it is a bad headlight switch, wiring issue, or something with the auto-entry function is allowing the car to unlock itself during the rain, thus turning on the headlights. Any ideas?
Click to expand...
I would take it to the dealer and have them take a look. Are you still under warranty? I have a 17 GT Premium but no issues so far.
 
M

MechWolf18

Member
Nov 25, 2019
3
2
13
28
Maryland
So the car is actually at the dealer, under warranty, and it has been there for 5 weeks... The issue has appeared twice while at the dealer with the battery draining once. They tell me that they cannot figure it out because they cannot duplicate the problem even though it has happened twice while being there.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 17P51GT
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pokageek COBRA Headlights. NEAR NEW. Garaged Car. Interior Exterior Parts 5
killer5.0 want to use smoked headlights but my car is a DD...? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
cdhaskins83 electrical prob (headlights kill my car) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
GTA_V6_Mustang Pics of new headlights on car now! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
ProKiller pics needed of headlights on black cars 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
Nik_95Cobra How do Pro Car Parts Headlights Fit? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Mega-Man Adjusting Your Headlights After Lowering Your Car... Is It Needed? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
F Who make the best looking smoked headlights for our cars? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
94TURBO5 O Smoked Headlights and Corners on my car 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 28
JD08 Time to refresh my headlights 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
R 2012 mustang stock headlights 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
zack2001 2005 Mustang 4.0 Raxiom sequential taillights act up when headlights are turned on 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
B Paint and Body '86 Four Eye Headlight Fiberglass Assembly - Repair or Replace? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
8 Headlight Switch Electrical Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Lightswitch diagram/function Mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 12
F Headlights? - An Other Stuff that's [not] Headlights 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 134
E Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Will L. How do I wire DRL headlights properly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T Headlights come on and then tail lights go off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Electrical Brake lights on with headlights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 1995 GT convertible Electrical gremlin 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Headlight Upgrade for 2011 Stang 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
shufixer 2000 GT Headlight replacement issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
F Anybody have experience changing halogen headlights to HIDs or LEDs? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Boricua86 Electrical 1986 GT Headlight Upgrade Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Red50Fox Aftermarket headlights: Pros and Cons 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 64
EZ123 Halo headlights? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
B For Sale Headlight Covers - $50 Interior Exterior Parts 0
M New to Community - Headlight Bulb - 2000 3.8L V6 Base 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
T Headlight replacement compatibility 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Engine Misfire only with headlights on Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
A Electrical Headlight and turn signal problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Colb Raxiom Smoked projector bulb change 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E water spots and possible scratches on headlights, any recommendations on cleaning headlights? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
gearhead77 Paint and Body Headlight cleanup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
billison Making aftermarket headlights last.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J Electrical 94 Gt Headlights not working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S Headlights - both hi and low beam on at the same time Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
K 1993 GT - Headlight Relay Mod Advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
N Question about headlights switch (1979 - 1981) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
T 2002 V6 Headlight Conundrum 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
9 Need Help on what I need - New to the game 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
K 1968 Mustang Wiring issues 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
N New Headlights, Low Beams not working, Hi-Beams half working 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
I Electrical help! 03 mustang headlights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Best 1-piece headlight fitment? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
C headlight switch connector 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
T Electrical 88 Headlight issues. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
FetusLasVegas Electrical 89 GT, Front turn signals not illuminating with headlights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
a_bartle One piece headlights for '94 to '98 Mustangs.... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom