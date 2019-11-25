Headlights On When Car is Off/Parked and Raining - S550

Hello,



I have an interesting problem. When my 2017 Mustang GT is parked/off and it is raining outside, for some reason my headlights may or may not turn on. I have tried a couple things like placing the headlight switch in the "off" position rather than keeping it in the "automatic" position, but nevertheless, the lights will come on no matter the position. I've literally had the battery drain because of this issue. Does anyone else have this issue? My thought is either it is a bad headlight switch, wiring issue, or something with the auto-entry function is allowing the car to unlock itself during the rain, thus turning on the headlights. Any ideas?