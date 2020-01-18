Headlights?

Jan 18, 2020
Georgia
I just bought a 93 LX today (first mustang) and I am in dire need of a good supplier of quality replacement parts. If anyone has suggestions for a website or a brand name I should look into I would really appreciate it. I do want quality replacements at a fair price I would like to stay away from the cheap Chinese remakes if possible. I will be needing several different things over the course of completing this build but at the moment I am needing the following. Headlights, weather striping, "rocker covers"? (grey plastic trim inside the car above the rocker), sun roof "seal"?, 5 lug conversion, cobra R's (possibly a used set with tires), center console lid, wiper motor cover/hood cowling, and a few other odds and ends. If anyone has any idea where I can get a quality OEM used replacement for some of these items or point me to a supplier that sells quality aftermarket stuff that would be GREAT! I am not new to cars but this is my first mustang EVER so any information would be greatly appreciated! Thank you in advance for any advice/information that anyone has to offer! I am looking forward to my time here and building this fox body! Thanks again! P.S. I own a fully equipped shop in the middle Georgia area if I can assist anyone in that regard I have lifts and open bays all the time just let me know!
 

Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
Headlights are all the same. Cheap Chinese junk. Really these days, you are better off restoring OEM parts or tracking down NOS parts.

Just go to Late Model Restoration and buy their basic headlight kit. Best you’ll get and they still condense on s rainy day.

NOS lights pop up on eBay but tough to find all 6 pieces. I have 5 out of 6 in boxes and have been searching two years for the final NOs in box light.

As forthe other items you seek, Daniel Carpenter Restoration makes a lot of it. Reproduction on Ford tooling
 
