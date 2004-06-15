Headliner question.. and an assembly line tidbit

L

LXXVICOBRA

Founding Member
Jul 10, 1999
506
1
0
Central NY State
Visit site
Well! Since removal of the seatbelts for rewebbing has resulted in a near total disassembly of the interior, I am pondering the replacement of the original headliner at this time. Aside from the expected "have a pro" do it....I'm interested in hearing tips or comments from those of you that actually have installed one in a II.

By the way...this seatbelt job has dispelled any doubts I could have ever had, in regard to Ford assembly line workers using whatever was on hand when the parts supply was running low. My (white) Cobra bought new by me in '76, had never previously been disassembled (as such) for any interior work. The carpet had never been removed, nor had the rear seat. I had a pretty good laugh, when I found that the rear belt retractor covers for my black interior car (with black belts) consisted of one tan and one green! The real kicker was that ONE of the short stationary front belt units that bolts to the floor, (the piece between the seat and the console which is covered with hard plastic), had BLUE webbing! True, none of these would ever be seen when the car is totally assembled, but, I found it interesting nontheless.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


C

cobraii351

Founding Member
Jan 10, 2000
1,104
4
39
Altoona, PA
cobraii351.us
I've done a couple of headliners. Patience! Remove the the original slowly and it should come out. Take notice to where things go. Mark the three bows so that they are in ther original positions (not that you might not have to change the holes they were placed in). On my car the front bow kept sliding back and falling down, no matter what hole I had it in. So I wired to forward to keep it in place. The new liners are real nice but they aren't made the way the original one's were. You'll see what I mean when you pull it old one out. I'm assuming you have a hatch. It's much easier if the cargo panels are out of the way, then you can get to all the edges easier. I used brush on contact cement. It worked great but it can be very messy as can the spray stuff, the choice is yours. Get the bows in place, wire the rear most bow in (you'll see) and start in the front pulling and glueing. work from the center out there usually a small notch in the middle of the new piece line it up in the center above the mirror and work out from there working back both sides evenly. Don't cut ANYTHING until you are 100% sure especally around the seams! The sewing is only locked at the very end of the stitching, if you cut the "lock" off you might unravel the whole seam. I did this by accident and almost had troubles. If you can get a box of binder clips in different sizes do it, you'll see why in the pictures. It took the better part of a day to get the last one in. Take your time and it will be well worth it!

Good luck!

Tim

driver.JPG


driverrear.JPG


pass.JPG


rear.JPG
 
T

THE COBRAMAN

pig 'rassler
Founding Member
Mar 11, 1999
1,974
0
36
Oklahoma
There should be 2 small hooks at the rear bow to hold it when pulled forward. I believe 77cobraII posted a pic a short while back.

They're not bad to install, Tim said it pretty well.

Each one gets a little easier :nice:

I've seen the odd color webbing in several cars as well. I even found a mint condition aqua seatbelt trim ring under the carpet in a car with a black interior.
 
C

CobraII_Andy

New Member
Mar 14, 2004
13
0
0
Question for cobraii351

Great pics and explanation on the headliner.
I will be doing mine soon.
Where did you get the replacement, and what color is that blue?
I think Ford called it medium blue, but I don't want retailer to send
me aqua.

thanks
andy
 
M

mustang2

New Member
Apr 29, 2004
212
0
0
NC
hey cobraII_andy, if they send you an aqua, send it my way. heck if you have anything aqua send it my way.
 
L

LXXVICOBRA

Founding Member
Jul 10, 1999
506
1
0
Central NY State
Visit site
Tim,
Thanks very much, for the pics and installation instructions you provided. Together, they make for an excellent reference and also ease most of my previous concerns about attempting to do this myself. I guess the worst that can happen is that I'd have to do it twice, and since the liners are relativily cheap, it would'nt be the end of the world if it got screwed up on the first attempt.
I do know, that I much prefer doing this and all the other ensuing disassembly, cleaning and reassembly of everything else myself, than to leaving the car at the mercy of someone else who might surely do a less meticulous job overall, and one who likely has less of an awareness of the consequenses of braking something else that might be very difficult to replace in the process.

This will also be the perfect time for me to install the new quarter window mouldings and door weatherstriping that I have been holding off on doing, especially since the quarter windows must be removed for both the liner and mouldings to be installed anyway. Looks like I will be making a trip to Staples for those binder clips....I was somewhat wondering what would work best! They look made for the job.

I do have one question for you and Cobraman however, in regard to the other (forward) rods and the proper "flex" tension on them.
Am I to assume, that they are to "float" a bit in their respective posistions when the liner is pulled taught? In other words, they won't exactly or preceisly follow the exact contour of the roof and remain totally "upright" and super tight against the roof when hooked in place... but rather pivot, swivel, (or roll) a bit to a more relaxed posistion (in the holes) and then hang "free" remaining under only moderate tension, so that they will not bind with the roof when installation is complete?
 
C

cobraii351

Founding Member
Jan 10, 2000
1,104
4
39
Altoona, PA
cobraii351.us
You're welcome, and no problem I am glad to help. :D As for the front bows. The center bow just hangs there. It is where it is. The front bow "should" be pulled forward by the liner I believe. But my front bow just would stay I don't know if it was because of the difference in the repop liner or what. Bit I ended up using the same method as the rear is held in place to pull the front forward and keep it there. Maybe I did something wrong, I'm not sure. But it all covered up in the long run. There are 2-3 holes in each side for the bows and maybe they are to help position the bow to stay tight. In either case my front bow just wouldn't behave.

Also one thing I forgot to mention before. A second set of hands is VERY helpfull. My nieghbor helped a lot! Pull and glue, pull and glue. The very worse part of the entire mess is the curve around the hatch opening. you have to cut things carefilly to get the curve just right with no wrinkles.

I got my liner from Bernard Baumann C.A.R Distributors. Nice guy with decent prices. I believe it is medium blue but I forget exactly.

BERNARD BAUMANN
12375 New Holland St.
Holland, Michigan 49424
(616) 399-6783

Fax: (616) 399-0649


Tim
 
74ProII

74ProII

Founding Member
Jul 23, 2000
194
0
17
55
Bremerton, WA, USA
Has anyone tried a non-stock type replacement with any sucess? I have been toying with the idea of replacing mine with a newer style like my 93.
 
7

78 Mach1

New Member
Feb 17, 2022
1
0
0
51
German Valley, Illinois
cobraii351 said:
I've done a couple of headliners. Patience! Remove the the original slowly and it should come out. Take notice to where things go. Mark the three bows so that they are in ther original positions (not that you might not have to change the holes they were placed in). On my car the front bow kept sliding back and falling down, no matter what hole I had it in. So I wired to forward to keep it in place. The new liners are real nice but they aren't made the way the original one's were. You'll see what I mean when you pull it old one out. I'm assuming you have a hatch. It's much easier if the cargo panels are out of the way, then you can get to all the edges easier. I used brush on contact cement. It worked great but it can be very messy as can the spray stuff, the choice is yours. Get the bows in place, wire the rear most bow in (you'll see) and start in the front pulling and glueing. work from the center out there usually a small notch in the middle of the new piece line it up in the center above the mirror and work out from there working back both sides evenly. Don't cut ANYTHING until you are 100% sure especally around the seams! The sewing is only locked at the very end of the stitching, if you cut the "lock" off you might unravel the whole seam. I did this by accident and almost had troubles. If you can get a box of binder clips in different sizes do it, you'll see why in the pictures. It took the better part of a day to get the last one in. Take your time and it will be well worth it!

Good luck!

Tim

driver.JPG


driverrear.JPG


pass.JPG


rear.JPG
Click to expand...
Hello Tim,

I know this is a super old thread, but there isn't much information in the forums for doing the headliners on a II, or even on the internet for that matter. I'm about to do the headliner in my 78 Mach 1 and that's how I stumbled onto this thread. I can't seem to get your pictures to open for me. I'm real curious how you held the front of the headliner in place while the glue dried. In your write up, you mention binder clips. I'd love to see how you used clips to hold the headliner in place near the windshield while the glue dried. If you could help me get the pictures open, or if you could send them directly to me, that would help.

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LILCBRA
The next "big" project for my Cobra
Replies
11
Views
213
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
MRaburn
For Sale Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MRaburn
MRaburn
8
questions on 93 interior in 87
Replies
13
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
66
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Mustang5L5
Foxbody Cruise Control information, location, wiring diagrams
Replies
30
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom