Headliner question.. and an assembly line tidbit

Well! Since removal of the seatbelts for rewebbing has resulted in a near total disassembly of the interior, I am pondering the replacement of the original headliner at this time. Aside from the expected "have a pro" do it....I'm interested in hearing tips or comments from those of you that actually have installed one in a II.
By the way...this seatbelt job has dispelled any doubts I could have ever had, in regard to Ford assembly line workers using whatever was on hand when the parts supply was running low. My (white) Cobra bought new by me in '76, had never previously been disassembled (as such) for any interior work. The carpet had never been removed, nor had the rear seat. I had a pretty good laugh, when I found that the rear belt retractor covers for my black interior car (with black belts) consisted of one tan and one green! The real kicker was that ONE of the short stationary front belt units that bolts to the floor, (the piece between the seat and the console which is covered with hard plastic), had BLUE webbing! True, none of these would ever be seen when the car is totally assembled, but, I found it interesting nontheless.
