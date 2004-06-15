Headliner question.. and an assembly line tidbit

Tim,

Thanks very much, for the pics and installation instructions you provided. Together, they make for an excellent reference and also ease most of my previous concerns about attempting to do this myself. I guess the worst that can happen is that I'd have to do it twice, and since the liners are relativily cheap, it would'nt be the end of the world if it got screwed up on the first attempt.

I do know, that I much prefer doing this and all the other ensuing disassembly, cleaning and reassembly of everything else myself, than to leaving the car at the mercy of someone else who might surely do a less meticulous job overall, and one who likely has less of an awareness of the consequenses of braking something else that might be very difficult to replace in the process.



This will also be the perfect time for me to install the new quarter window mouldings and door weatherstriping that I have been holding off on doing, especially since the quarter windows must be removed for both the liner and mouldings to be installed anyway. Looks like I will be making a trip to Staples for those binder clips....I was somewhat wondering what would work best! They look made for the job.



I do have one question for you and Cobraman however, in regard to the other (forward) rods and the proper "flex" tension on them.

Am I to assume, that they are to "float" a bit in their respective posistions when the liner is pulled taught? In other words, they won't exactly or preceisly follow the exact contour of the roof and remain totally "upright" and super tight against the roof when hooked in place... but rather pivot, swivel, (or roll) a bit to a more relaxed posistion (in the holes) and then hang "free" remaining under only moderate tension, so that they will not bind with the roof when installation is complete?