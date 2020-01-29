Heated Exhaust Sensor Question

I am making my own wiring harness and have come down to the Exhaust sensor wiring. Can someone look at your sensor and tell me what color wires go to the three wires on the sensor? There are two white wires, one on each side of a canter black wire. The three wires coming to these three are a black that goes to negative ground. I guess that one connects to the black center wire. Then there is a grey wire that goes to the ignition switch but I don’t know which white wire it connects to when looking at the sensor and having the center black wire in a slightly higher position as you look at them.
Thanks in advance.
 

