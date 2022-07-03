heater/AC box maintenance

So my heater/AC box is out.... going to replace/have the heater core and the ac core checked out....
What about replacing the 38 year old vacuum lines and the soft rubber connectors?? I am sure all of you agree that I don't want to do this job again..
If any of the actuators are bad, is there a source?? Its an 83 with factory air........
As always, thanks
