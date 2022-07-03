heater/AC box maintenance

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
So my heater/AC box is out.... going to replace/have the heater core and the ac core checked out....

What about replacing the 38 year old vacuum lines and the soft rubber connectors?? I am sure all of you agree that I don't want to do this job again..

If any of the actuators are bad, is there a source?? Its an 83 with factory air........

As always, thanks
 

Your vacuum lines are most likely still good
Maybe try to buy a OEM replacement mode switch for later when yours is NFG
The vacuum motors leak if you go to test them
I would clean out the case with wet paper towels and consider wiping it down with the Ford disodorizer stuff
Your evaporator should be okay too
 
