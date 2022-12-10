Interior and Upholstery Heater box cover kit

Put lubricant all over the balls
Anyone see this? Thought?

Heater Cover Kit 87-93 | 505 Speeds

The Heater Box Cover and Console Cover in one kit for 87-93 mustangs in a matte black finish.Includes1 Console Cover1 Heater Box CoverHardware and InstructionsComplete your interior with a modern look. When looking at the passenger foot well, the heater box and wires are exposed. The Heater Box...
37AFA09B-0DD3-448A-A597-2E22F6DD071B.jpeg
 
