Heater box resistor missing

I'm working off memory from years ago here so I apologize if I get something wrong. On my 76 Bronco and my dad's 65 mustang they both had two speed heater fans. In my bronco the resistor broke and I couldn't just buy a new one. Couldn't find one for sale. At the time some electricians friends helped me fabricate a replacement using wire. I dont remember the wire type. It wasn't just copper. What we made ended up just being wire coiled up in enough tight loops to provide the proper voltage drop. This then mounted to the heater box with the coils inside the box. They get hot when in use so this kept it away from everything and the air moving in the box helped keep it cool. There were blade connectors sticking outside of the box for the wiring to attach to.



The wiring harness for the heater circuit allowed the speed control switch to either send current straight to the fan, high speed, or through the resistor, low speed.



In short the resistor didnt hook up to anything in the box. It was just mounted on the box.



Did your car come with a heater? If it didnt you might have to find a wiring harness for it.



Again, I'm no expert on this. I hope this helps you out. I have limited internet access at the house but when I get to work tomorrow I'll try to find a picture of what I'm talking about.