Heater box resistor missing

David A
- Sep 20, 2018
- 80
- 5
- 18
- 77
When I bought my 65 Mustang coupe there were several bonus items that came with the car . One of them was a new heater box and new seals. I was getting ready to install it in the car and noticed that there was no resistor on the box where one should be. It doesn’t even have holes to put one on. Can I just use a cutting bit and make one? I would also have to drill 2 screws for mounting holes. By the way does that resistor connect to anything on the inside of the box? From pictures I’ve seen it doesn’t look like it. What does the resistor do anyway? By the way it is a later 65 so it has a 3 speed switch.
