Heater core hose leak

I have a coolant leak in one of the heater hose near the firewall, the one towards the passenger side(thicker one). The hose clamps that connect the rubber hose to the engine/metal tube is not accessible at all. I got a flexible plier like below :I was able to barely compress the clamps, but then it popped and rotated more towards the firewall, making it even more inaccessible. If I remove the other hose (thinner and closer to the drivers side), I might be able to reach the first hose clamps. But the second hose clamps are inaccessible with a plier as well.One of the you tube videos shows success with the flexible pliers on the first host. Another one has the presenter suggesting to break the clamps with a screw driver. I have also read about removing the upper intake, which would make both hoses accessible.This is for a 2003 V6 Mustang.If anyone has come across this, I would like to hear suggestions and experiences.Thanks,