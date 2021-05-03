Heater core hose leak

L

lordvoldemort

New Member
Sep 16, 2010
12
0
1
I have a coolant leak in one of the heater hose near the firewall, the one towards the passenger side(thicker one). The hose clamps that connect the rubber hose to the engine/metal tube is not accessible at all. I got a flexible plier like below :

Amazon productView: https://www.amazon.com/Flexible-Clamp-Pliers-Locking-Water/dp/B07C3LYZM7/ref=asc_df_B07C3LYZM7/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=241955516116&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=16385037051596626429&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9002007&hvtargid=pla-644018367086&psc=1

I was able to barely compress the clamps, but then it popped and rotated more towards the firewall, making it even more inaccessible. If I remove the other hose (thinner and closer to the drivers side), I might be able to reach the first hose clamps. But the second hose clamps are inaccessible with a plier as well.

One of the you tube videos shows success with the flexible pliers on the first host. Another one has the presenter suggesting to break the clamps with a screw driver. I have also read about removing the upper intake, which would make both hoses accessible.
This is for a 2003 V6 Mustang.

If anyone has come across this, I would like to hear suggestions and experiences.

Thanks,
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
8K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
evolucion311
Slow Leak From Coolant / Heater Hose, O-ring Size?
Replies
0
Views
989
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
evolucion311
evolucion311
fivespeedsteed
heater core help
Replies
27
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fivespeedsteed
fivespeedsteed
0
Definative guide (2004 GT) trans temp and cooler install 4R70W
Replies
6
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
03gtdrkpny
0
M
'98 V-6 Fuel Pump Replacement
Replies
1
Views
14K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
cobra-ized
cobra-ized
Top Bottom