Heater hose diagram for 92 2.3 liter

S

SpeedLobo

Member
Dec 20, 2019
16
8
13
56
USA
I am stumped and could use help ...
I just replaced the heater core on my 92 2.3 liter. Now, I'm trying to unravel the hose routing from the engine to the core. My specific question is, I can see where the temp sensor housing goes inline (between thermostat and core), what I'm not seeing is where the heater valve goes (or does it)? I have part number E25Y18D371A for the valve. It looks like it would go inline before or after the temp sensor.
Guidance and / or pics of a working system would sure help.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Y Heater/AC vacuum hose diagram? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
S Really Need Heater Hose Diagram!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S Heater/Cooling hose diagram needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Woody3882 Heater hose removal 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Woody3882 Intake manifold heater hose general question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
4 Engine Heater hose routing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
R Fox Heater hose restrictor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
lxhatch91 Heater core hose Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
lxhatch91 Heater hose intake fitting ??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
rabidscoobie Heater Core hose....Part# 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Woody3882 65 heater hose by-pass 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
fiftyslost 2006 V6 heater hoses 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
L Water Pump-heater Tube Removal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
F Heater Hose Bypass Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Smokegreymonster99 Heater Hose Nightmare. Did It Cost Me My Engine!!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Engine Heater Core Hose Leaky SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
F8TLBITE Heater Hoses 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
C Heater Hose Return Tube 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
D Blown Heater Inlet Hose Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
S Heater Hose Fittings 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Heater Hose Iso Mod Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
M What Are The Sizes Of The Heater Hose On A 2004 V6? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Clayton302 Engine Heater Hose Keeps Blowing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
8 Heater Hose Removal SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
5.0TailPipeHump Lower Intake Hoses To Heater Core Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D Help! I Cannot Get The Heater Core Hose Removed At The Firewall 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
evolucion311 Slow Leak From Coolant / Heater Hose, O-ring Size? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
7991LXnSHO Where to buy Heater Hoses that fit? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M heater hose/water pump Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
revhead347 Heater Core reroute. And that bypass hose thingy. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
horseballz Heater Hose Flow Direction? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
D Need Help Locating Heater Inlet Hose on 97 Regional Forums and Event Information 1
O part number for heater hoses and by pass Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J heater hoses Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
kylehamilton79 Heater Hose Replacement--'67 with A/C Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
striker911 Stupid heater hoses. Just for fun 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
P Heater Hose/Tube Question SVT Tech Forum 4
W By Passes Heater Need Info on hose on water pump Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
G heater hose 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
J Where are the heater core return hose and inlet hose? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C Can Someone Help Me Find a Source for A Heater Hose Fitting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B Heater core hose restrictor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
T 65 289 heater hose routing Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
P Heater and Bypass Hoses Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
9 Need Part Number For Hose From WP to Heater Tube! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
N 5.0L Heater Hose Routing Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Pokageek HELP. Is there a "regulator" of some sort on our heater hose? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
J HELP! Cannot Attach Heater Core Hoses... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Platonic Solid Correct Original Heater Hose Routing for 351C 2V W/Climatic Choke Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
C Intake heater hose fitting size Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
Similar threads
Top Bottom