Heater hose removal

I posted this question last week but it disappeared so i will try again....
My 65 mustang has an original 289. I live in Florida so I have no need for heat. I disconnected the heater hoses at the intake manifold and block. I put rubber caps on the water ports. A friend was over and told me that it was wrong to just cap the ports and that I should have put a small hose from the manifold heater hose port to the block heater hose port. He claims it will cause overheating the way It have it.
Does anyone know which is the correct way to delete the heaters hoses
