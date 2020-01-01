I own a 2005 model premium coupe ,I just had my son in law put a new gt like grill in with foglights and a few instrument switches,anyway picked it up last Sunday drove about 35 miles ,went to work monday,alsohad him put in new headlight assemblies and led headlights I switched back and forth between high and low beams and ran foglights on the way to work monday came out after work unlocked got in turned the key all the dashlights lit up but absolutely no connection to start the red antitheft logo had a lock logo on it I went back Tuesday and flipped the disconnect latch in the panel on passengerside panel ,even left key on for 10 minutes like one of videos on line suggested,but no change ,was only given 1 key when I bought this vehicle and its an aftermarket key ,dealer told me they had experienced problem once and to go to right lower side to fix I have had this car over 2 years with no problems but I need help here on what I should do please help cant just leave my car at work.