Hello all, new to the forum

Just purchased a 2008 GT 5spd. I've had several Mustangs over the years. 65 Fastback, 72 Grande, 90 GT, 02 GT and now the 08. I have already put the Ford Racing lowering springs on it, new tires and brakes. I have a hurst shifter waiting to go in but Its currently sitting with 3 broken spark plugs down in the heads. I ordered the Lisle tool so hopefully I'll have them out soon. I signed up for the site after researching going to 4.10 gears