hello all new to the site

in any case im in the market for long tube headers seems like there isnt much of a choice today vs a few years ago

i just built a 302 30 over with probe pistons with full floating pins probe rods and probe crank

went with a hyd roller 533-545 lift 218-224 duration on a 110 intake centerline afr 165 heads with 58cc chambers

looking at 10 -1 comp its carbed performer rpm with 1/2 spacer with 650 holley dp

should be a nice street motor backed with a t5 with 3.55 gears

i know the t5 isnt going to take much will be upgrading the trans

in any case looking for a set of long tube headers i used to have kooks on my 86 fox drag car 302 with clevland heads car ran 9.90s at 133.00 no power adders

anyways building this street car motor is all together but having an issue finding headers bought a set of kooks didnt fit to well sent em back

was thinking of some ss headers but only ones i find are 1400 + anyone ever hear of RCI ? or CPR ?

not sure if 1-5/8 or 1-3/4 pri dont want to lose bottom end i see bbk makes some but not so sure of the ball socket collector

any info would be much appreciated thanks