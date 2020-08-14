Hello all - V6 Vert 5 speed standard Owner - looking for guidance, input, advise + help

P

peteyvw

New Member
Aug 14, 2020
1
0
1
62
Mid-Atlantic
Reside in Mid-Atlantic (AA County Maryland). I rescued a 1995 Metallic Red Paint with black Cloth Mustang V6 5 speed manual Convertible from going to the scrap yard. Had to replace starter (Bendix stuck out against the flywheel) with a brand new RockAuto No core . Then some LowLife stole the 4 Catalytic converters. Next - The parking brake cables were rusted + frozen (replaced left + right cables), right rear parking brake caliper was frozen and the caliper pins were also frozen and way too worn out, rear brake pads worn down to metal; calipers well beyond minimum wear limit. Took 45+ minutes pounding on the brake rotors to get them off the axle spindles. Then the center parking brake cable was stretched beyond adjustment. Used a Dorman 03006 Brake Line cable stretcher/ adjuster to remove the excess slack (and not spend $40 for a 12" piece of cable with an: crimp, anchor and a rubber grommet) Next the power steering lines corroded + replaced - seems as though all other fuel lines and hydraulic brake lines are in need of complete replacement - going to remove and replace them over time (gradually) with nickel copper lines (correct size) with proper flare ends, couplings etc

Interior Drivers electric seat been nothing but a hassle: an: motor, cable, switch etc fail in perpetual sequence - just manually placed set the seat for my driving position - going to try the mod using a newer style later model Mustang 6 way seat to my update my '95 Vert seat.

Been lots of fun driving - can't wait to get all the bugs worked out and have a 100% +++ trustworthy car that I can accelerate / decelerated / turn; corner and have the best fun a convertible can give!!! Too bad the FMC didn't incorporate a factory roll bar - really miss that from others safety designs. I am a welder/fabricator/design and safety specialist - this car will have a safety roll bar incorporated over this winter - after securing the fuel and hydraulic lines first!!
Many thanks, please share your ideas and inputs, thoughts and opinions - after this a many years on earth - definitely my skin is thick enough to endure a forums inputs!! Be safe, save yourself the misery of suffering the COVID19 virus. Wear your mask, wash your hands, no large groups of persons and always err on the side of caution!!!
Petey




Best wishes, trust and advise I can give
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Hello from Mid-Michigan. 98 GT vert The Welcome Wagon 3
T Hello Mustang Lovers! Long time reader, first time member. I have a 1967 Mustang coupe with a 200 CID engine. The Welcome Wagon 0
G Hello From Bristow The Welcome Wagon 1
A HELLO, I am Antoinette The Welcome Wagon 1
Stormin 45acp Hello all, newbie here The Welcome Wagon 2
G HELLO FROM SOCAL The Welcome Wagon 1
G Hello From Socal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Hello from hot Kansas The Welcome Wagon 2
T Hello from McDonough. GA The Welcome Wagon 2
K Hello from Charlotte, North Carolina The Welcome Wagon 2
S Hello new Mustang owner here The Welcome Wagon 1
S Just a small intro..Hello all The Welcome Wagon 0
B Hello The Welcome Wagon 2
B.D. Magoo Hello all you beautiful people! :) new to the site so gotta say hi. The Welcome Wagon 2
R Hello The Welcome Wagon 0
F hello new person here. with a question The Welcome Wagon 4
R Hello im new, i need some advice 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
B Hello everyone new to mustang forums The Welcome Wagon 3
A Hello The Welcome Wagon 5
B Hello from Minnesota! The Welcome Wagon 4
1989FoxBro Hello from WA The Welcome Wagon 3
860 Fox Hello from Connecticut The Welcome Wagon 9
C Hello from North Texas The Welcome Wagon 3
Randolph2112 Hello from NJ The Welcome Wagon 2
C Hello form DFW 1988 GT The Welcome Wagon 1
T Hello from Suburban Philly The Welcome Wagon 2
F Hello! 1985 Mustang GT Build The Welcome Wagon 2
B Hello all The Welcome Wagon 2
redNfast Saying hello to all The Welcome Wagon 6
R Hello, New here. The Welcome Wagon 2
O Hello from Sweden The Welcome Wagon 1
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
Keionte The O'l "Hello, Happy to be here." The Welcome Wagon 20
V Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 6
Robert.G. Hello, Thank you for having me. The Welcome Wagon 12
Harveyj1965 Hello my name is Harvey my question today is under the hood fuse box I have a 2003 mustang GT edition centennial convertible under the hood fuse bo 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Hello from NOS member The Welcome Wagon 0
Z Hello there from Oklahoma The Welcome Wagon 0
T Hello New to Forums The Welcome Wagon 3
90-Lx-Notch- Hello and a HUGE THANK YOU! The Welcome Wagon 5
GodStang Hello New guy here! The Welcome Wagon 2
M Hello Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Hello Everyone ,new from Ohio The Welcome Wagon 3
J Hello The Welcome Wagon 1
N Hello The Welcome Wagon 1
M Hello Guy's and Gals New to the Forum The Welcome Wagon 1
M Hello. I need help. 5.4 dohc alternator relocation 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
C Hello from new mystichrome owner!!! The Welcome Wagon 1
tsemmett Hello! The Welcome Wagon 1
D Hello The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom