Hello all you beautiful people! :) new to the site so gotta say hi.

I'm rollin a 1985 coupe with 1988 speed density efi, 30 over, KB flat tops with valve reliefs, edellbrock performer heads, proform 1.6 roller rockers, cobra upper and lower, 24lb injectors, bbk fuel regulator at 44lbs(line off), 70mm throttle body, trick flow stage 2 cam, 5 speed, and 8.8 with 373 gear with posi locker. My ride uglier than a skint lizard lol you can tell it just got rescued from the junkyard. Got a slight issue that brought me here, but I'll post that where it goes. Hope everyone is doing well and always keep it between the lines and out the ditches!