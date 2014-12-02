Hello Everyone And Welcome To Stangnet!

Noobz347
I just wanted to make an introduction thread of my own (I'm not certain that I ever have).
I'm Noobz (Kyle if you must but I prefer Noobz) and I've been on Stangnet on and off for a pretty good while (ignore my join date, it's a fictitious number for my account and a long story). More recently though, and as a member, I started taking a HUGE interest in even more than just the forum content. I became interested in how it ran, what it did, and what could be done to keep it as great as I thought it was while keeping an eye to see if I could tweak it a little to make it better. It became a hobby.
I try and help to keep things running smoothly as they possibly can. It's not always as difficult as you might think. I often just have to be the guy that makes a phone call to the folks that do the heavy lifting. So I spend a lot of time learning about how things get broken and how to either fix or work around those issues. I try to keep the forum both UP and RUNNING. I call myself the Janitor because I can not think of a better description than that. Over time this resulted in my getting to play with more and more of the features and was trusted with a few more abilities to help administer the forum. Needless to say, I became as addicted to this as I am to Mustangs.
We have a few other guys around that all do their parts because of their interest in this forum. They also know a great deal about how this forum works and operates.
If you click on the links below, you will see a list of a whole bunch of guys that can help you find what you're looking for around here. They're all gear heads just like you and have ALL wrenched on Mustangs for many years. If they don't know then they know who does.
[USERGROUP=47]@Moderators[/USERGROUP]
[USERGROUP=5]@Super Moderators[/USERGROUP]
Always though, if you are having some technical problem with the forum and cannot find a resolution, please feel free to holler (private message) at me. Depending on life, it could sometimes take me a bit to look into an issue but I always return my calls. Don't feel like you're bothering anyone... It's the opposite. I prefer the questions, comments, and discussion about the performance of the forum itself. So hit me up. Forum members find and identify stuff that I had not noticed pretty frequently. We've also integrated MANY member suggestions into how things operate.
Please though... Post your questions here first: http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/forums/feedback-area-testing-zone.3/
As I mentioned before, there's lots of folks here that can help and know a lot about how the forum works. They all monitor this particular forum for technical problems as I do. It's also a great place to come just to test something out you might want to try. Hell, I've used it to format a new thread before sending it to it's final destination.
If you got this far in this post then I applaud you. LOL I'm occasionally long winded.
Hit me up if you need some help.
Oh and FREE POST for anyone who cares to help keep my thread alive.
