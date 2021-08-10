hello everyone. i am new to the group. i just purchased a 2007 mustang GT with upgrade edelbrok supercharger. i getting a code P2104.Throttle actuator

i looked it up and it say to look a wiring issues. i didn't find any issues with wiring to actuator. i believe the throttle body stays open every time i rev up the engine.

it causes the car to not go anywhere when i hit the gas pedal. the car does not stall. gas pedal does not work. so i have to restart and it works.

what other things can i look for when i take the throttle body off.

i know i have to check the voltage on the actuator. is there a certain number that it has to be at in order to work properly?

if anyone has had this type of issue, let me know what i could look for.

thank you