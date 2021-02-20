Hello everyone!

I am new here and also a first time mustang owner. I've always been more of a truck guy myself but lately I have been searching for a modern clean muscle car since I have never owned one. I got pretty lucky and my new boss had a really clean 2006 Mustang GT deluxe in T8 Tungsten grey metallic sitting in his warehouse for sale and it was a score. Needs some TLC and a complete detail job of course but it is a great car for a project. I am excited I found this forum because i am already needing help on a few things.
 
