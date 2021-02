Hi everyone. I am new to the group. I bought a 1991 5.0 LX in December and looking forward to cleaning her up a bit. Shes 100% stock but will be fitted with some gears and exhaust very soon to sound and feel better. This is my 3rd Stang. Previously owned an 89' and a 90' back in the late 1980s and early 90s. I look forward to participating in chats,. Thank you - Brian