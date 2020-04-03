Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat

Wareagle32789

New Member
Apr 3, 2020
Winter Park, FL
So I picked up a 1991 LX 5.0 5-speed recently and I'm just starting to work on it. It's been off the road for a while and needs some love.

It's pretty stock, showing 51,000 +/- miles (assume 150,000), but she's a little tired and needs some help. Looking for any advice on things to focus on first.

She runs & drives, but the steering is awful & noisy, plus the radiator is leaking and the driver's seat is messed up. PO said the bolt for the driver's seat broke, and he included a new floor pan with the car, so I'm thinking about finding someone to weld the new one in.

Thinking about going with an aluminum radiator with electric fans instead of the current setup. Any advice for what else to do would be appreciated. Don't know anything about these cars, other than having driven my Stepfather's 85 LX back in high school in the 80's.

Thanks!

Tom
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
Welcome !!! If there are no sub frame connectors on the car I'd get some put in. You want the ones with the seat support brackets. The bad news is usually when the front of the seat breaks the bolt out it's because the rear floor pan may be cracked or flexing. ( that's the issue the connectors fix ) If the floor pan is cracked it's not all that hard to fix. Sounds worse than it is.

Check the front strut towers at the frame for rust. Get it up on a lift and checked out as soon as possible. Noise in the steering isn't good.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
Something that may help the steering noise, if it is the pump that is making the noise, flush the steering system, get 3 quarts of power steering fluid and a good size bucket, I had the front jacked up so I used a 5gal bucket, run the return line into the bucket making sure it will not pop out, start the car and keep feeding the reservoir ps fluid until the color is good, shut off the car, reattach the line and top off the reservoir.
You could also add some Lucas ps additive too. Sometimes you just have to live with the whine. Sometimes you just got worn out stuff.
 
W

Wareagle32789

New Member
Apr 3, 2020
Winter Park, FL
90sickfox said:
Welcome !!! If there are no sub frame connectors on the car I'd get some put in. You want the ones with the seat support brackets. The bad news is usually when the front of the seat breaks the bolt out it's because the rear floor pan may be cracked or flexing. ( that's the issue the connectors fix ) If the floor pan is cracked it's not all that hard to fix. Sounds worse than it is.

Check the front strut towers at the frame for rust. Get it up on a lift and checked out as soon as possible. Noise in the steering isn't good.
General karthief said:
Something that may help the steering noise, if it is the pump that is making the noise, flush the steering system, get 3 quarts of power steering fluid and a good size bucket, I had the front jacked up so I used a 5gal bucket, run the return line into the bucket making sure it will not pop out, start the car and keep feeding the reservoir ps fluid until the color is good, shut off the car, reattach the line and top off the reservoir.
You could also add some Lucas ps additive too. Sometimes you just have to live with the whine. Sometimes you just got worn out stuff.
OK. I actually have another PS pump that I picked up free from Craigslist. Perhaps I should just try installing the new pump and see what happens along with some new fluid.

Any suggestion on where to source the subframe connectors you mentioned? Are these "bolt on" items?
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
Our discount code is LMR6

lmr.com

BBK Mustang Bolt On Subframe Connectors w/ Seat Supports (79-93) 2542

Stiffen up the chassis on your Fox Mustang coupe or hatchback with a pair of 79-93 Mustang Bolt On Subframe Connetors.
lmr.com lmr.com

I recommend getting them welded on. Car has to be sitting level with weight o suspension. Body shops are the best place to get these done. They can also check and make sure the body us square before welding them in.
 
W

Wareagle32789

New Member
Apr 3, 2020
Winter Park, FL
90sickfox said:
Our discount code is LMR6

lmr.com

BBK Mustang Bolt On Subframe Connectors w/ Seat Supports (79-93) 2542

Stiffen up the chassis on your Fox Mustang coupe or hatchback with a pair of 79-93 Mustang Bolt On Subframe Connetors.
lmr.com lmr.com

I recommend getting them welded on. Car has to be sitting level with weight o suspension. Body shops are the best place to get these done. They can also check and make sure the body us square before welding them in.
Thanks! I need some body work also. PO f'd up the driver's door and dinged the front fender while rolling the car around. When I got the car, the front fender was in the trunk. I grabbed a set of doors from a '90 LX at a U-pick junkayrd, and am trying to get them put on now so I can put the fender on.
 
