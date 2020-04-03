So I picked up a 1991 LX 5.0 5-speed recently and I'm just starting to work on it. It's been off the road for a while and needs some love.



It's pretty stock, showing 51,000 +/- miles (assume 150,000), but she's a little tired and needs some help. Looking for any advice on things to focus on first.



She runs & drives, but the steering is awful & noisy, plus the radiator is leaking and the driver's seat is messed up. PO said the bolt for the driver's seat broke, and he included a new floor pan with the car, so I'm thinking about finding someone to weld the new one in.



Thinking about going with an aluminum radiator with electric fans instead of the current setup. Any advice for what else to do would be appreciated. Don't know anything about these cars, other than having driven my Stepfather's 85 LX back in high school in the 80's.



Thanks!



Tom