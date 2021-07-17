Hello from a Newbie and his Quest To 300/300!

Zitro11
New Member
-
- Jul 16, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 32
Hello! My name is Jeremy, and I'm new to the Mustang scene (previous project car was a '13 WRX, @405hp, 465tq). I now have a 98 Cobra convertible, all stock. I've wanted a Cobra for years!
I don't want to go too crazy with this build - my hope is 300hp/300tq while staying NA. Am I crazy? My understanding with these motors is the 300hp will come easy, but hitting 300tq w/o FI is the more challenging part.
If I were to go CIA, long tubes with a catted h-pipe and catback with a tune, am I in the ball park? If not, what else can I do to hit 300/300 without FI?
Look forward to the journey! Here's a couple shots of Scarlett
I don't want to go too crazy with this build - my hope is 300hp/300tq while staying NA. Am I crazy? My understanding with these motors is the 300hp will come easy, but hitting 300tq w/o FI is the more challenging part.
If I were to go CIA, long tubes with a catted h-pipe and catback with a tune, am I in the ball park? If not, what else can I do to hit 300/300 without FI?
Look forward to the journey! Here's a couple shots of Scarlett