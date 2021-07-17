Hello from a Newbie and his Quest To 300/300!

Hello! :cheers: My name is Jeremy, and I'm new to the Mustang scene (previous project car was a '13 WRX, @405hp, 465tq). I now have a 98 Cobra convertible, all stock. I've wanted a Cobra for years!

I don't want to go too crazy with this build - my hope is 300hp/300tq while staying NA. Am I crazy? My understanding with these motors is the 300hp will come easy, but hitting 300tq w/o FI is the more challenging part.

If I were to go CIA, long tubes with a catted h-pipe and catback with a tune, am I in the ball park? If not, what else can I do to hit 300/300 without FI?

Look forward to the journey! Here's a couple shots of Scarlett ;)
 

Cool looking car. Color is very nice, and I like the way you take care of it. I am sure if you read on all your answers are here on this site. Post up some more pictures of the engine, and interior.
 
You misunderstood him Noobz with FI - Forced Induction, not fuel injection.

I agree with Noobz that you are already there stock. Factory rated at 305 hp @5800/ 300 ft/lbs. @4800.
 
Hi all! I should have clarified; I mean 300/300 to the wheels, as measured on a dyno, not at the crank. My understanding is stock, these Cobras are around 260/270 to the wheels.
 
Ah, very well. :D


I'm the wrong guy to ask then because I'd slap an Eaton or Twin Screw and fuel system on it and never look back and never have a day's trouble with it (except maybe frequent clutch changes). It has the added benefit of blowing your goals away by another 50+ HP/TQ. We wouldn't want that. :jester:

It would be incredibly fun on the street. LoL
 
Not sure why you set that goal really. The 4V motor is fun NA but if you're looking for more "Seat of the Pants", these cars are great with some 3.73:1 gears, it gets you in your power band quicker. I have had several and tunes are a pretty decent place to start as well. You're on the right track, long tubes (however, this is an advanced install, as you have to pull the k-member), throttle body (spendy) and CAI. Unless you're going to boost it, I'd probably stick with the basic bolt-ons and then look at suspension mods to compliment the power gains.

More importantly, have fun with it!
 
