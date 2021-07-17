Hello from a Newbie and his Quest To 300/300!

Not sure why you set that goal really. The 4V motor is fun NA but if you're looking for more "Seat of the Pants", these cars are great with some 3.73:1 gears, it gets you in your power band quicker. I have had several and tunes are a pretty decent place to start as well. You're on the right track, long tubes (however, this is an advanced install, as you have to pull the k-member), throttle body (spendy) and CAI. Unless you're going to boost it, I'd probably stick with the basic bolt-ons and then look at suspension mods to compliment the power gains.



More importantly, have fun with it!