Hello from canton michigan

A

AY1992

New Member
May 29, 2022
1
2
0
58
Canton,Michigan
Hello, my name Is Allen I am currently working on a 1992 Calypso green white interior 5 speed convertible, 52,000 original miles bought it kinda taken apart and painted. Taking my time I work alot. This is maybe my 5th or 6th foxbody. Currently I am having a hard time finding 2 covers that go behind the center caps. When I got it the car did not run well after going thru everything electronic on it I found 3 bas capacitors in the e m after fixing that and installing new fuel pump it runs pretty good. Figured I better join a forum for help.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
New guy here,
Replies
1
Views
160
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
E
Hello from Texas
Replies
1
Views
181
The Welcome Wagon
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
9
1996 Mustang GT convertible
Replies
8
Views
408
The Welcome Wagon
92wastheyear
9
M
Hello from Memphis
Replies
17
Views
715
The Welcome Wagon
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
S
Fox 1992 LX 5.0 convertible
Replies
30
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
Top Bottom