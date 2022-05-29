Hello from canton michigan

Hello, my name Is Allen I am currently working on a 1992 Calypso green white interior 5 speed convertible, 52,000 original miles bought it kinda taken apart and painted. Taking my time I work alot. This is maybe my 5th or 6th foxbody. Currently I am having a hard time finding 2 covers that go behind the center caps. When I got it the car did not run well after going thru everything electronic on it I found 3 bas capacitors in the e m after fixing that and installing new fuel pump it runs pretty good. Figured I better join a forum for help.