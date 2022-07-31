Hello From Cleveland, Ohio

Hey stang crew!



New to the forum here but out of Cleveland, Ohio. On my second foxbody - 1988 AOD 5. 0 vert in white! My first mustang was my first car which was a 92 2.3 which was fun but not fun driving in winter conditions. Needless to say I always wanted one and found a great deal on one last spring and decided to pull the trigger. I posted in the other forum with some issues I am having with throttle pressure and transmission issues. Looking to hopefully get some advice and hear some feedback on others if they had issues like mine.