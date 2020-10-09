Hello From Europe! 1988 GT Convertible in Croatia

Howdy!Forums are dying or some of us are getting old..., but eitherway I decided to register.My name is Siniša (spell last "s" as a "sh" from shark), 39yo, from Croatia (Europe).So, beside work, kids, motorcycle... about a week ago I bought myself a worries...GT Convertible, 1988, Scarlet Red.I would say stock (until I start to more seriously take it apart). From history I can tell that car was back in '88 sold to Ontario, Canada and first time appears in Croatia in 1996.As You call jap's and VW over there, we call Stang IMPORT hereWanted to own US V8 since I started to walk.Mustang support is awful in Europe, especially for foxbody. I have one parts store in Croatia, but don't ask for prices (3-4 days delivery like +20%), but also for normal 30-days delivery prices are awful (taxes, import fees).No junkyards with mustangs or 302 engines here, it is a rarity :-(. A lot of Yugo, Fiat coffe grinders, but V8 is rarity. So I will have to put a lot effort in this one.Bought it to save and restore as much as I can (time + $ allowance).Registration for historic vehicle license plates in process, so we will use it for enjoying sunny weekends (I have 7 and 9yo boys)