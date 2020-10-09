Hello From Europe! 1988 GT Convertible in Croatia

S

snovak

New Member
Oct 9, 2020
3
1
1
39
Croatia
Howdy!

Forums are dying or some of us are getting old... :), but eitherway I decided to register.
My name is Siniša (spell last "s" as a "sh" from shark), 39yo, from Croatia (Europe).

So, beside work, kids, motorcycle... about a week ago I bought myself a worries... :)
GT Convertible, 1988, Scarlet Red.
I would say stock (until I start to more seriously take it apart). From history I can tell that car was back in '88 sold to Ontario, Canada and first time appears in Croatia in 1996.

As You call jap's and VW over there, we call Stang IMPORT here :)
Wanted to own US V8 since I started to walk.

Mustang support is awful in Europe, especially for foxbody. I have one parts store in Croatia, but don't ask for prices (3-4 days delivery like +20%), but also for normal 30-days delivery prices are awful (taxes, import fees).
No junkyards with mustangs or 302 engines here, it is a rarity :-(. A lot of Yugo, Fiat coffe grinders, but V8 is rarity. So I will have to put a lot effort in this one.

Bought it to save and restore as much as I can (time + $ allowance).
Registration for historic vehicle license plates in process, so we will use it for enjoying sunny weekends (I have 7 and 9yo boys)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,922
10,794
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Glad to see you made it!

We get a lot of SPAM attempts from your region of the world so this site can be hard to reach.


When you get the chance, post up your ride and welcome to :SN:
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,922
10,794
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
snovak said:
Howdy!

Forums are dying or some of us are getting old... :), but eitherway I decided to register.
My name is Siniša (spell last "s" as a "sh" from shark), 39yo, from Croatia (Europe).

So, beside work, kids, motorcycle... about a week ago I bought myself a worries... :)
GT Convertible, 1988, Scarlet Red.
I would say stock (until I start to more seriously take it apart). From history I can tell that car was back in '88 sold to Ontario, Canada and first time appears in Croatia in 1996.

As You call jap's and VW over there, we call Stang IMPORT here :)
Wanted to own US V8 since I started to walk.

Mustang support is awful in Europe, especially for foxbody. I have one parts store in Croatia, but don't ask for prices (3-4 days delivery like +20%), but also for normal 30-days delivery prices are awful (taxes, import fees).
No junkyards with mustangs or 302 engines here, it is a rarity :-(. A lot of Yugo, Fiat coffe grinders, but V8 is rarity. So I will have to put a lot effort in this one.

Bought it to save and restore as much as I can (time + $ allowance).
Registration for historic vehicle license plates in process, so we will use it for enjoying sunny weekends (I have 7 and 9yo boys)
Click to expand...


Something else that occurred to me:

You might look into ordering Ford parts from either Germany or England. I don't pretend to know the rules for getting parts from one country in Europe to the next but it might be a shorter wait time and lower duty fees.

Then, of course, there's always the possibility of someone picking up a part for you and sending you some much needed 'washing machine parts'. :O_o:
 
S

snovak

New Member
Oct 9, 2020
3
1
1
39
Croatia
Noobz347 said:
You might look into ordering Ford parts from either Germany or England. I don't pretend to know the rules for getting parts from one country in Europe to the next but it might be a shorter wait time and lower duty fees.
Click to expand...
Thank You.
Not my fault, but sorry for spamming problems from this region :-(

Goods transfer inside EU is not a problem. Shipping costs for automotive pars are :)
I have that in plan also, my brother is also working in Germany. But this time I needed few parts to make registration check pass so now I choose local...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Flavadave4
  • Locked
1988 Mustang LX, convertible, 5.0, 5 speed, 90k, Arizona car.
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Flavadave4
Flavadave4
69gmachine
A short novel on the history of gasoline
Replies
5
Views
557
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
fasttback
fasttback
VibrantRedGT
Top 10 Worst Cars of the Millenium.
Replies
27
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
timeless2
timeless2
crushnut
Lets make fun of some cars
Replies
9
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
StangDreamin'
StangDreamin'
Top Bottom