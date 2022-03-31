Hello! From Hartwell Ga.

Mar 30, 2022
Hartwell Ga
Thanks for letting me join! At the present time I don't have a Mustang. I have 1991 mustang engine with a 5 speed trans, that I'm putting in 1966 F100. Growing up I had a 1969 Mustang Mach 1. What was I thinking when I got rid of it?? I have been searching for that car for the last 20 years. I love all Mustangs and hope to find one soon. So if anyone as one for sale I could be your man. Thanks again I all ready enjoy looking at everyone's pictures.
 

