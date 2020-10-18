Hello, from hell on earth!

Born and raised in Portland, trying to escape. If you watch just about any news source, you know why.

But enough of that. I'm here because I just traded in my sweet 2017 Taurus Limited with 40k for a 2013 GT Premium with 120k. My wife and most people I know think I'm crazy, but I don't care.

I'll take delivery on Tuesday and I can't wait! This one comes in Deep Impact Blue. My 3rd choice of color. 1st - Silver 2nd - Grey. But man, this has to be the absolute most sexy shade of blue on the planet. So I'm definitely not complaining.

No performance mods. Minimal appearance mods.

Haven't had a fun car since high school, so I'm pumped.

Look forward to gleaning as much wisdom and inspiration as I can from here.