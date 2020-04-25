hello from Iowa

Hello, I am a new guy from Iowa. I have been around mustangs for a while. I am currently working on my 89 lx convertible. this was a gift from my father before he died. we worked on it a lot over the years. I am currently in the middle of an AOD to 5 speed swap. I found this forum when I was doing some planning and figuring how best to manage the wiring issues. I will doubtless have more questions in the near future. in the mean time I was able to find the answers to my questions so I appreciate the site and the help.

a little info about my car. I plan to get a new license plate when I finish this swap, it will read CHYMERA because this car is a mix of all different kinds of things. appearance wise it is an 89 lx with a 50/50 paint job, cobra grill modification, cobra wheels, svo hood, 90 interior swap with styling bar, a DIY ford strokers 331 with vortech supercharger. it had a monster transmission but as mentioned it is getting a 5 speed. it has 3.73 limited slip rear gears, and I changed most of the interior to black. it is fun to drive and I anticipate it will be even more fun with the swap. (this picture was taken before adding the supercharger.)

9CA9E20A-2543-4C7A-B9D3-A01DD7829795_zpsidy1vhwy.jpg
 

hey since I am new here would someone tell me how you go about editing a post. I wanted to change the title to new foxbody owner from Iowa but I can't see how to edit the thread anywhere
 
