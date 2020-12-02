Hello from Memphis

M

Miller901

New Member
Dec 1, 2020
1
0
1
51
Memphis
Hello
I’m a new member from Memphis. I’m in my third Mustang now. I’ve driven them but never really worked on them much. I recently bought a 1996 GT. The car runs good and looks pretty good as long as you don’t look underneath. She’s pretty rusty under there. I’m not sure of what to do. That’s one of the reasons I’m here. The main reason though is I’ve been a mustang fan for 30+ years. I bought my first, a 1983 GT in 1988 I believe. I drove it until 1992 and traded it in on a 92 LX 5.0 brand new. I drove it for a few years until I got married and that was it for the Mustangs until now. I’m hoping to learn a few things, well, a lot of things. I have a 17 year old son that I’m trying hard to steer away from the ricer thing. Hopefully a Mustang will do the trick.
 

Attachments

  • 35F0FC1D-EE6E-4759-B4F5-342274B26972.jpeg
    35F0FC1D-EE6E-4759-B4F5-342274B26972.jpeg
    603.9 KB · Views: 1
  • B45E5589-2DF7-459C-9BD9-1D27CE457E20.jpeg
    B45E5589-2DF7-459C-9BD9-1D27CE457E20.jpeg
    634 KB · Views: 1

Top Bottom