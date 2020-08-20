Hello from NE Wisconsin

We just picked up a 1993 for a father son project we've been talking about for years.Actually what we picked up was a shell and several bins of parts which is why I joined the forum. The body was cleaned up on a rotisserie and painted so it is something that you don't usually see up here in the rust belt. The problem, or the fun part depending on your perspective, is the thing is almost totally stripped. Since we're not the ones who took it apart I'm hoping all the collective knowledge here will help us be able to identify a lot of the parts and stop us if we're headed in the wrong direction.Although the goal is to get it back on the road, this is more about the journey for us. Go slow, learn everything we can, and do as much as possible with our own hands.That's Big T in what he's named The Nightmare Mustang.