Hello from New Brunswick, Canada!

Hi everyone! I'm new to the mustang-world, having recently inherited my Dad's 1989 Mustang Convertible LX 5.0. Although they've been the only owners and always kept it in a garage, I'm looking forward to giving it some renewed love - especially in their memory!

They kept up with all of the basic maintenance and there's little to no rust - so trying to figure out which areas mechanically or on the underside which I should be focusing on first - any suggestions? Just to get started, I've begun replacing the quarter window weatherstripping as my initiation and tearing out rubber - fun times!

Jeff

IMG_0362.JPG WIN_20211026_17_38_56_Pro.jpg
 

Hi everyone! I'm new to the mustang-world, having recently inherited my Dad's 1989 Mustang Convertible LX 5.0. Although they've been the only owners and always kept it in a garage, I'm looking forward to giving it some renewed love - especially in their memory!

They kept up with all of the basic maintenance and there's little to no rust - so trying to figure out which areas mechanically or on the underside which I should be focusing on first - any suggestions? Just to get started, I've begun replacing the quarter window weatherstripping as my initiation and tearing out rubber - fun times!

Update: I've already found this great posting on this topic. It looks like it being a hard job is par-for-the-course! https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/a-real-pain-in-the.876686/
 
