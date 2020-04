Bought a '67 coupe roller. Working with my teenage son (priceless) we are in the early stages of a restomod. Body is at paint shop - going with Acapulco Blue. 289 engine is torn down waiting to travel to engine shop. Searching for a T5 to swap in. Planning on doing two tone covers on the seats - looking for suggestions on the best interior paint color to go with the Acapulco Blue.



Cheers