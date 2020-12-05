Hello from pottstown pa. Wiring question

Dec 5, 2020
Hello, I just bought a 1986 convertible. It was a v-6 but I pulled thatout in order to put in a 302. I am removing the computer and the monstorous wireing harness. I got the computer out but the harness is giving me a prob. I have it completly out but there are 4 wires still going thru the gromet hole. I can t see where they go but they are solidly in there. They consist of a yellow ,red,and 2 brown or grey wires. It appears they go thru the hole and up towards the dash but I can not feel or see them from the inside. Does any body know what they are? i know they are not the fuel relay as that is outside allready. Sure would apprec any info. Since i am not going to run the computer i might end up cutting them but hate to do so without know what they are. Thanks guys !
 

Dec 24, 2003
Welcome:

We should move this to the FOX section so you can get faster help


What harness are you removing? The engine harness that terminates at the firewall at a block, or the block back to the ECU?

Picture if possible of both in the engine bay and that inside the car under the dash.

Have you pulled the dash? That instrument cluster will need replaced also
 
Dec 5, 2020
Hello, I am removing the entire computer harness. The computer is allready out. I will not need any of that for what i am doing. i am going to run a 302 but old school style. like before computers. it will be carborated, not injected .i am going to use a msd system along with aftermarket gauges. as i said the entire harness is out of the firewalll except for 4 wires.It feels like they are attachec to something but i can not locate where. Thanks
 
Aug 25, 2016
You are removing the cluster anyway right? You should be able to follow the wires by matching up the wire colors.
For some possible help go to veryuseful.com
 
