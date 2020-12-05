Hello from pottstown pa. Wiring question

Hello, I just bought a 1986 convertible. It was a v-6 but I pulled thatout in order to put in a 302. I am removing the computer and the monstorous wireing harness. I got the computer out but the harness is giving me a prob. I have it completly out but there are 4 wires still going thru the gromet hole. I can t see where they go but they are solidly in there. They consist of a yellow ,red,and 2 brown or grey wires. It appears they go thru the hole and up towards the dash but I can not feel or see them from the inside. Does any body know what they are? i know they are not the fuel relay as that is outside allready. Sure would apprec any info. Since i am not going to run the computer i might end up cutting them but hate to do so without know what they are. Thanks guys !