Hello from pottstown pa.

Hello, I just bought a 1986 convertible. It was a v-6 but I pulled thatout in order to put in a 302. I am removing the computer and the monstorous wireing harness. I got the computer out but the harness is giving me a prob. I have it completly out but there are 4 wires still going thru the gromet hole. I can t see where they go but they are solidly in there. They consist of a yellow ,red,and 2 brown or grey wires. It appears they go thru the hole and up towards the dash but I can not feel or see them from the inside. Does any body know what they are? i know they are not the fuel relay as that is outside allready. Sure would apprec any info. Since i am not going to run the computer i might end up cutting them but hate to do so without know what they are. Thanks guys !
 

Welcome:

We should move this to the FOX section so you can get faster help


What harness are you removing? The engine harness that terminates at the firewall at a block, or the block back to the ECU?

Picture if possible of both in the engine bay and that inside the car under the dash.

Have you pulled the dash? That instrument cluster will need replaced also
 
