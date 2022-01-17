Hello from South Carolina

S

Scott_S

New Member
Jan 16, 2022
2
1
0
55
Rock Hill, SC
Hello from South Carolina!
Former Fox body owner ('92 GT, probably 20+ years ago), I'm looking to get back into a 5.0 Fox body and everyone says this is the place to be!
Looking forward to showing off my new ride and getting info from everyone here.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
21,074
7,346
203
polk county florida
I'm gonna have a talk with everyone, I told him to stop telling people about this place, supposed to be a secret, oh well, you're here now so welcome to stangnet, the worst kept secret on the net :doh:
Now you will notice as you walk down the hall there is a door that says FOX BODY FORUMS, enter at your own risk,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
My Very First Mustang - A Dream Come True After 30 Years
Replies
3
Views
330
The Welcome Wagon
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
J
New from Ohio
Replies
13
Views
400
The Welcome Wagon
JJP92GThatch48K
J
M
New guy here,
Replies
1
Views
112
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
A
HELLO! Working to build an AWD FOX Capri
Replies
1
Views
327
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
U
New from KCMO
Replies
2
Views
125
The Welcome Wagon
COramprat
COramprat
Top Bottom