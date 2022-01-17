Scott_S
New Member
-
- Jan 16, 2022
-
- 2
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 55
Hello from South Carolina!
Former Fox body owner ('92 GT, probably 20+ years ago), I'm looking to get back into a 5.0 Fox body and everyone says this is the place to be!
Looking forward to showing off my new ride and getting info from everyone here.
Former Fox body owner ('92 GT, probably 20+ years ago), I'm looking to get back into a 5.0 Fox body and everyone says this is the place to be!
Looking forward to showing off my new ride and getting info from everyone here.