Hello from Spain - 93 GT Vert

Hi!
I am Stefan from Germany but living in southern Spain.
I am a proud owner of a 93 GT Vert.
I just finished the restoration a few weeks ago and cannot wait to get her on the road - once I passed the technical inspection.
I attached 2 pics to see the progress so far
