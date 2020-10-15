Hello from Spain - 93 GT Vert

G

grayvixen93

New Member
Oct 15, 2020
2
0
1
45
Altea
Hi!

I am Stefan from Germany but living in southern Spain.

I am a proud owner of a 93 GT Vert.

I just finished the restoration a few weeks ago and cannot wait to get her on the road - once I passed the technical inspection.

I attached 2 pics to see the progress so far :)
 

Attachments

  • before.jpg
    before.jpg
    519.7 KB · Views: 2
  • after.jpg
    after.jpg
    143.2 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Hello from Suburban Philly
Replies
2
Views
333
The Welcome Wagon
Tommy Mortgages
T
M
Newbie - Central Texas
Replies
1
Views
109
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
C
ISO of a mechanic / body shop to bring my Stang back to life
Replies
1
Views
255
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
N
  • Locked
NEW FROM PEVELY MISSOURI
Replies
2
Views
260
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
S
'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe
Replies
6
Views
240
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Top Bottom